Hot Pie from 'Game of Thrones' opens real-life 'GoT'-inspired bakery in London

If you’re one of the few “Game of Thrones” fans who watched the Red Wedding and thought, “Man, the baked goods at these feasts look pretty tasty,” you’re in luck.

Ben Hawkey, who portrays Hot Pie on the HBO series, has reportedly opened up a “Game of Thrones”-themed bakery in London, where he’s serving baked goods inspired by the series, reports Digital Spy.

PILLSBURY FORCES SMALL BAKERY TO CHANGE ITS NAME

Hawkey’s new bakery, called “You Know Nothing John Dough,” only operates throughan online U.K. delivery service called Deliveroo, but it's doing tremendous business nonetheless. As of Thursday, just 10 days after opening, the bakery was no longer accepting orders of its sole offering: a loaf of Direwolf bread, just like the one he presented to Arya in season three.

A post shared by Sas (@warhoofdje) on Dec 12, 2016 at 2:20pm PST

“Hot Pie’s Direwolf loaves are a favorite for Game of Thrones fans, and people are always asking me for the secret of my recipe,” said Hawkey, according to NME.

“I can’t share that [recipe], but Deliveroo customers will have the chance to try them themselves. You don’t even need to take a dangerous walk down the King’s Road to visit, it comes to you.”

Hawkey’s character on “Game of Thrones,” Hot Pie, is well-known for his love of baking. After meeting up with Arya Stark in the first season, and getting imprisoned at Harrenhal with her in the second, Hot Pie decides to strike out on his own and take a job baking pies and breads at an inn.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

He most recently showed up in the seventh season, where it’s revealed that he’s still baking pies at that inn.

It is not clear whether Hawkey’s bakery is officially affiliated with HBO’s “Game of Thrones” or George R.R. Martin’s “A Song of Fire and Ice” novels.

A representative for HBO was not immediately available for comment.