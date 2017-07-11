Chick-fil-A giving away free food in honor of Cow Appreciation Day

Chick-fil-A really loves cows, as evidenced by the fact that they haven’t chopped one up and put it into a sandwich.

The company is also quite fond of its customers — probably for eschewing cow-filled sandwiches — and today they’re rewarding their loyal clientele during the company’s 13th annual “Cow Appreciation Day.”

This Tuesday, July 11, the chain is celebrating all-things-chicken by giving away one free entrée to any customer who dresses in cow-inspired attire.

Interested patrons merely need a cow costume (“or any sort of cow apparel, really,” according to the Chick-fil-A website) and visit their local location before 7 p.m.

“Cow Appreciation Day is the one day of the year when it’s OK to dress udderly crazy in exchange for free food,” reads the chain’s official Cow Appreciation Day website.

A quick look at Instagram confirms that the promotion is already a rousing success, with Chick-Fil-A fans of all ages donning their cow costumes and lining up for free sandwiches, wraps, nuggets or kids’ meals.

If you dress like a cow today you get FREE Chick-fil-A!!! 😂🍗🐮 #cowappreciationday A post shared by Chance Evans (@chance_evans92) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

Free chick fil a, yes please ☺🤗 #cowappreciationday #diycostumes A post shared by Macy Davila-Gallegos (@davila_macy) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:55am PDT

A post shared by 🌻 s ʜ ɛ ℓ ɞ ყ 🌻 (@shelby__lynne.xo) on Jul 11, 2017 at 5:02am PDT

One Happy Heifer ❤️🐮 #CowAppreciationDay #chickfila A post shared by Harper Panter (@harperthehero) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

Because on #cowappreciationday you can get away with dressing like a cow! What would you do for a free chicken sandwich? Dress up and get free chicken until 7pm! . . #cfa #cfawesternhills #eatmorechikin A post shared by Westernhills Chick-fil-A (@cfawesternhills) on Jul 11, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

Chick-fil-A claims to have given away around 1.6 million entrees during Cow Appreciation Day in 2016. According to Business Insider, the company actually had to switch their annual event from Friday to Tuesday, to stem the influx of customers.

A complete list of redeemable Chick-fil-A menu items is available at the company's FAQ page.