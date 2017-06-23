Customer claims metallic IKEA bowl set his grapes on fire

According to a customer in Europe, IKEA sells bowls that will cook your food for you.

Richard Walter of Sweden claims he was sitting on his porch, eating grapes out of IKEA’s metal Blanda Blank bowl when he suddenly recognized the smell of smoke in the air, he tells Swedish tabloid Aftonbladet.

At first, Walter though the smoke was emanating from a neighbor’s grill, but he described the smoke as having a “sharper” scent than that of a barbecue.

Looking down at the grapes, he soon became aware that the stems had begun smoldering.

"I saw it was burning in the grape bowl,” Walter told Aftonbladet, as translated by Sweden’s The Local. “How is that possible, I thought. Then I saw there was one intense point where (the sun) hit the twigs, and that's where it started.”

According to Walter, the shape and reflective surfaces of IKEA’s Blanda Blank bowl — which is made from stainless steel and comes in three different sizes — combined to focus the sun’s energy on the grape stems, causing the smoke.

Walter later took to Facebook to re-enact his experience, and, seemingly, the Blanda Blank appears to burn a scrap of newspaper with nothing more than the power of the sun.

Per Facebook's translator, Walter’s caption reads, “For those who had difficulty believing when it suddenly started burning in my grapes on the balcony, I made a small experiment to clarify how it all went.” He also clarified that he used IKEA’s 20-centimeter Blanda Blank bowl in the video.

Emil Eriksson, a spokesman for IKEA, has since responded to Walter’s claims, telling Aftonbladet that the company is planning to carry out their own tests on the Blanda Blank.

"We take this information very seriously and will now investigate what happened," Eriksson said.

IKEA’s Blanda Blank bowls currently sell for between $1.99 and $11.99. The company’s Blanda bowls are also available in bamboo or glass varieties.