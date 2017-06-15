Bill Murray crashes grand opening of Brooklyn restaurant

Bill Murray walks into a Brooklyn bar … and immediately becomes the life of the party.

The jovial “Lost in Translation” star was a surprise, but welcome, late walk-in at the opening of new waterfront DUMBO restaurant Cecconi’s on Monday night.

One guest said of Murray, “He was seen walking along the waterfront with a group of friends earlier in the night towards the carousel. He must have seen the party going on, because a while later, he came back and joined the party, where the drinks and lobster spaghetti had been flowing free all night.”

Murray sat on the outdoor terrace overlooking the East River and Manhattan, and chatted with the invited guests at the bash to celebrate Soho House & Co’s first restaurant that is open to the public in New York. Murray was overheard urging partygoers to also try out his son Homer Murray’s new restaurant, 21 Greenpoint, where he has served behind the bar.

Murray recently said of his love of spontaneous fun, “I live a little bit on the seat of my pants, I try to be alert and available … for life to happen to me. We’re in this life, and if you’re not available, the sort of ordinary time goes past and you didn’t live it. But if you’re available, life gets huge. You’re really living it.”

Others taking in the views of the city from Cecconi’s, which also has starry outposts in London, Miami and West Hollywood, included Soho House impresario Nick Jones, actor Matthew Rhys, British soccer god Gary Lineker, fashion designers Timo Weiland and Misha Nonoo, plus hospitality guru Richie Notar.

This article orginally appeared on the New York Post.