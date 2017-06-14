5 bourbon cocktail recipes to celebrate National Bourbon Day
National Bourbon Day is finally upon us, much to the delight of whiskey-sipping Americans across the country. In fact, the U.S. values bourbon so highly that Congress actually passed a resolution in 1964 deeming the spirit truly American.
On May 4, 1964, a congressional resolution declared bourbon as America's native spirit. As the statute states, "'Bourbon whiskey' is a distinctive product of the United States and is unlike other types of alcoholic beverages, whether foreign or domestic."
In celebration of this spirit, we've gathered five great recipes for the bourbon-lover to indulge in on National Bourbon Day. From the Bourbon Ball Julep to the Blackberry Bourbon Smash, there's a cocktail here for everyone to enjoy.
1. Sparkling Ginger Mint Bourbon
Quick and easy to prep, this fun, sparkling cocktail features spicy ginger syrup and notes of fresh mint. It'll also keep you refreshed on a hot summer day.
2. Blackberry Bourbon Smash
With lemon, blackberry and sweet maple syrup, this bourbon smash is a great way to celebrate any occasion — up to and including National Bourbon Day.
3. Orange Bourbon Smash
Not a blackberry fan? Manju at Cooking Curries puts a zesty twist on an icy bourbon smash by adding a bit of citrussy tang.
4. Peach-Infused Bourbon Iced Tea
The Southern belle of soft-drinks packs an extra punch when bourbon is added to the mix. The perfect pick-me-up, Bourbon peach tea just might become your favorite new summer sipper.
5. Bourbon Ball Julep
Bourbon balls — a sweet Southern confection made with chopped pecans and bourbon — take on a cocktail-form in this fun recipe. It's a new, nuttier take on the crown jewel of Derby Day drinks.