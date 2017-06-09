Domino's customer says he found dead cockroach in chicken nuggets

How about some chicken nuggets with a side of cockroach?

An Australian man was in for a creepy-crawly surprise when he discovered what he claims to be a dead cockroach in his Domino’s chicken kickers at a restaurant in Sydney, Australia, The Sun reports.

Facebook user Alex Vee wrote that he was “appalled” about what he found in his food and posted about the incident online.

“This is disgusting and extremely unhygienic, this is putting me and my friends health at risk. Not to mention every other poor person thats ingested this heinous food,” he wrote.

Vee told The Daily Mail that he contacted the Newtown location where he ate as well as the Domino’s head office but had yet to receive his money back for the meal.

Despite being a long-time customer of the pizza chain, Alex said he likely won’t be returning anytime soon.

