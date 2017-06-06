Alabama police sergeant finds bolt in Arby's sandwich

An Alabama police sergeant-- dressed in his full uniform-- said he bit into an Arby’s Classic Roast Beef sandwich during his shift last week and found a 1-inch bolt hidden inside the meat.

“I don't know how you make a sandwich with a bolt that large in it and not be intentional,'' Sgt. Patrick Crosby, of the Birmingham police, told AL.com. “I can't wrap my head around that."

Cosby said the incident happened Thursday when he was working late on an operating in Birmingham. He went through the drive-thru of fast-food restaurant in his city car.

He said it was clear they knew he was an officer. He said when he took a bite of the sandwich he discovered the “massive” bolt sitting there.

“I'm playing this out in my head,'' he said. “I wondered if it was intentionally done.”Cosby said he heard from Arby’s officials on Saturday.

A regional manager told him the bolt came a malfunctioning meat cutter. AL.com reported employees slice and weigh the meat while making each sandwich. The vice president of the company also called Cosby and told him the same thing.

Christopher Fuller, a senior vice president with Arby’s, told the paper that he was sure “no one was targeted in this instance.”

“We have a long-standing tradition of supporting our men and women in uniform, and we are currently working with the guest to resolve the matter,” Fuller said.

The Jefferson County Health Department visited the Arby’s on Monday and told Cosby the bolt came from a faulty cutter and that the restaurant had experienced previous problems in the past.

“They're alleging it's not intentional, but I don't see how that makes it on to a sandwich,” Cosby said. “I just know that 100 percent of the people who have seen the picture, many who have been in the restaurant business for 30 years, say there's no way it's not intentional.”

