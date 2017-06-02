Taco Bell unleashes ‘Breakfast Salsa,’ confuses the Internet

Taco Bell rarely goes more than a few months without introducing a new, usually bizarre, always-intriguing foodstuff. And yet, perhaps no Taco Bell item in recent memory has prompted such perplexed reactions as its new “Breakfast Salsa” packets.

Taco Bell recently debuted specially-marked packets of its new breakfast-centric sauce after announcing the product in late May. Per a company press release, Taco Bell's latest condiment is described as being a less spicy salsa "created specifically for the most important meal of the day." But that explanation has already created a bit of confusion online.

TACO BELL TAKING NAKED CHICKEN CHIPS NATIONWIDE

Mainly, the Internet is slightly baffled as to what constitutes a “breakfast salsa,” and what makes it different than the Mild Salsa one might utilize at lunch.

Several media outlets, too, have taken it upon themselves to pen befuddled editorials about T. Bell’s newest offering. Seventeen posted an article titled “Taco Bell Has a New Breakfast Salsa and We Have Questions,” in which they wrote, “We didn't know we needed a separate salsa to eat with [Taco Bell’s] morning staples.”

In another, albeit more sarcastic story, Food & Wine asked: “How many times have you sat down to enjoy an omelet in the morning, only to pop open a jar of salsa and think to yourself, ‘This is really more of a lunchtime condiment’?”

“We’re just a tad confused about what makes Breakfast Salsa different from plain old salsa, and we’re not the only ones,” added Refinery 29.

BRIDE-TO-BE MAKES DRESS FROM TACO BELL WRAPPERS

As suggested by Taco Bell’s press release, all of this confusion can surely be put to rest by emptying a bright yellow packet of Breakfast Salsa on Breakfast Quesadillas, Grilled Breakfast Burritos or AM Crunchwraps.

“A bit less spicy, but equally as tasty, Taco Bell's new breakfast salsa packs just enough heat to complement the breakfast flavors you love, without being overwhelmingly hot,” they write in a statement obtained by Fox News. “After all, the only thing better than an AM Crunchwrap to start your day is an AM Crunchwrap with breakfast salsa."

"The latest debut in a long line of Taco Bell sauce innovations, this new condiment is sure to be a crowd-pleaser with the early risers. So, skip the snooze button and wake up for some breakfast salsa, now available nationwide. Your taste buds will thank you."

However, Taco Bell may have opened up a can of worms upon debuting Breakfast Salsa: Ever since the company’s announcement, dozens of Twitter’s most vocal Taco Bell fans have alternately begged and scolded the company for no longer offering its Salsa Verde packets in stores.

THE WEEK IN PICTURES

Breakfast Salsa packets join Taco Bell’s Mild, Hot, Fire and Diablo sauces at Taco Bell restaurants this week.

Hardcore fans of Salsa Verde can still get their fiery fix at Walmart of Amazon.