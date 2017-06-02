National Doughnut Day deals you can't miss

Whether you like them plain, frosted, powdered or covered in rainbow sprinkles, it’s hard to deny the deliciousness of doughnuts.

And what’s better than a doughnut? A free doughnut-- or donut.

Friday, June 2 is National Doughnut Day, which has been celebrated since 1938 in honor of the female Salvation Army members, known as “Lassies,” who served doughnuts to soldiers during WWI.

Luckily, for anyone looking to indulge their sweet tooth, there are plenty of free ways to celebrate the day.

Here are a few of our favorite deals available at participating store locations:

Cumberland Farms: This one is for the early birds. Head to one of Cumberland Farms' newly renovated convenience store locations between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m. for a free doughnut with the purchase of any hot or iced coffee, tea, fountain soda or HYPERFREEZE beverage.

Duck Donuts: Get a free made-to-order doughnut with any purchase on June 2. As a bonus, anyone with a receipts printed on that day will feature a BOGO coupon for a "Buy One Get One Free half dozen," redeemable through August 31.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Celebrate all day long by stopping at any participating Dunkin’ Donuts to receive a free classic donut with any beverage purchase.

Entenmann's: Forget doughnut day…how about free doughnuts for a whole year? Entenmamnn's is running a National Donut Day sweepstakes from May 17 through July 15 with multiple ways to win. Donut miss out.

Krispy Kreme: Pick a doughnut, any doughnut, and it’s yours to enjoy for free, no other purchase necessary. Now that’s a pretty sweet, simple deal.

LaMar’s Donuts: LaMar’s is offering not one but two National Doughnut Day deals. The chain is giving out a free donut with a hole at any of the 25 locations. Just print out this coupon to enjoy the deal. Additionally, in select cities, anyone visiting LaMar’s on June 2 will get a free travel mug.

Tim Hortons: How about a two-for-one? The fast-food chain is offering a free classic doughnut with the purchase of a brewed hot or iced coffee. Stop by on June 2 and mention “National Doughnut Day” for your free treat.