World's first official Nutella café opening in the US

Fans of the popular chocolate-hazelnut spread can soon get their Nutella fix all day long.

The world's first official Nutella café will open in Chicago near Millennium Park this month. The restaurant — which is owned and operated by Ferrero, the Italian candy company behind Nutella — says it will offer lovers of the spread a complete Nutella experience, from the menu down to the decor.

"It's designed to make you feel like you're actually walking into a jar of Nutella," Angela Baird, the director of operations at BIG Retail who consulted with Ferrero, told the Chicago Tribune.

Visitors will find a wide range of not just sweet but savory menu options, both with and without the popular spread. A few specialty offerings are warm, grilled baguettes with Nutella, fresh-roasted hazelnut and blueberry granola with yogurt and Nutella, or liege waffles topped with warm fruit compote, toasted hazelnuts and a Nutella drizzle. For those with less of a sweet tooth, the cafe has a variety of paninis, soups and salads.

The two-story space has an open floor plan with communal tables and café-style seating, while upstairs there are roundabout red couches and even a fireplace, the Chicago Tribune reports.

"We wanted to create a world of Nutella for our fans that could truly capture the essence of the brand — not just in the dishes that will be served, but in the full experience from the moment you step into the space," said Noah Szporn, head of marketing at Nutella North America.

From the dripping Nutella-colored embellishments on the ceiling to the red accents inspired by the Nutella logo, everything in the café is inspired by the jar, according to the Chicago Tribune.

The Nutella Café officially opens on May 31. In a press release, Ferrero announced that at the grand opening, the first 400 visitors will receive a free menu item along with the chance to win other special surprises.