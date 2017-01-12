Italian confectionery firm Ferrero, the maker of Nutella, is battling back in defense of palm oil, an ingredient that many food companies are now boycotting amid claims from a U.K. study that says the controversial ingredient may cause cancer.

In May, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) said that palm oil produces a higher potential carcinogenic contaminant than other vegetable oils when refined at temperatures higher than 200 degrees Celsius (about 390 degrees Fahrenheit).

5 THINGS YOU DIDN'T KNOW ABOUT NUTELLA

Although authorities didn’t recommend against eating it, they did say that further evaluation and research would be needed to determine the level of risk.

Now the creator of the popular chocolate and hazelnut spread, is pushing back against those claims and is publicly arguing that a change in the ingredients would compromise the integrity of Nutella.

"Making Nutella without palm oil would produce an inferior substitute for the real product, it would be a step backward," Ferrero purchasing manager Vincenzo Tapella told Reuters. Palm oil, it says, helps stabilize the spread, keeps it creamy and enhances its shelf life.

The company has also launched an advertising campaign including TV spots filmed at Ferrero's factory in Alba, Italy and newspaper ads to assure consumers Nutella is safe for consumption.

But there's also a major financial element at play.

An attempt to swap out palm oil for a similar ingredient could have steep economic implications. Wholesale, it’s one of the least expensive vegetable oils at around $800 a ton-– while sunflower oil is around $845 and rapeseed oil is $920. While these oils have been used as palm oil substitutes by other other companies, Ferrero says that sunflower oil would change the spread’s character.

FOR THE LATEST FOOD & DRINK FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

Currently, Ferrero uses approximately 185,000 tons of palm oil a year. A potential replacement, could drive up compay costs an estimated $8 to $22 million annually, according to Reuters calculations.

Throughout Europe, many food producers have already taken steps to move away from palm oil, the harvesting of which environmentalists claim leads to deforestation.

Italy’s biggest supermarket chain-- Coop-- has boycotted palm oil in all of its branded products after the EFSA study was released.

Coop labeled the move a “precaution” but Italy’s largest baker, Barilla, soon followed and eliminated palm oil from its products, too.

A representative for Ferrero Rocher was not immediately available for comment.