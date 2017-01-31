Virginia brewery releases Oreo flavored beer

We've seen plenty of weird Oreos over the years-- but now there's an alcoholic version of "milk's favorite cookie."

The Veil Brewing Company, a craft beer maker in Richmond, Va. recently debuted a sweet new brew they're calling Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos.

The brewery, which focuses on hop forward beers, high gravity and barrel aging, lagers, spontaneous fermentation, released the stout infused with America’s favorite cookie last week-- and quickly sold out.

To make the creamy concoction, Veil brewers said they took their 7 percent robust chocolate milk stout and conditioned it with hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.

In an Instagram post, the brewery says they've since been bombarded with requests for more of the Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos. The cans are gone but the brewery released a few limited-edition crowlers (an oversized, single-use aluminum can) over the weekend.

FOR THE LATEST FOOD & DRINK FEATURES FOLLOW FOX LIFESTYLE ON FACEBOOK

The Veil Brewing takes dessert beer to the next level. 'Hornswoggler' Choco milk stout, aged on Oreo cookies. There's even icing chunks pic.twitter.com/z9FOqjRsQW — Beer Street Journal (@BeerSTJournal) January 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time beer makers have experimented with adding dessert flavors to beer.

Last fall, Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with new Belgium Brewing to create a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale. The previous year, the brewery released a special edition Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale.

General Mills has also contributed to some pretty sweet brews. The cereal brand sent plenty of boxes of their Count Chocolua cereal to Colorado's Black Bottle Brewery in to brew their seasonal, Cerealiously Count Chocola beer.