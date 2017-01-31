Virginia brewery releases Oreo flavored beer

We've seen plenty of weird Oreos over the years-- but now there's an alcoholic version of "milk's favorite cookie."
The Veil Brewing Company, a craft beer maker in Richmond, Va. recently debuted a sweet new brew they're calling Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos.
The brewery, which focuses on hop forward beers, high gravity and barrel aging, lagers, spontaneous fermentation, released the stout infused with America’s favorite cookie last week-- and quickly sold out.
To make the creamy concoction, Veil brewers said they took their 7 percent robust chocolate milk stout and conditioned it with hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies.
This Tuesday January 24th will be the debut of Hornswoggler with Oreos! 😳 That's right. You heard right. We took our 7% robust chocolate milk stout Hornswoggler and conditioned it on hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies. If you like Oreo cookies, this is a must try. *THERE MAY BE SOME RESIDUAL FERMENTABLE SUGARS FROM THE COOKIES IN THE BEER. WE HIGHLY SUGGEST KEEPING THESE CANS AS COLD AS POSSIBLE AT ALL TIMES. WE ALSO SUGGEST CONSUMING THIS BEER AS FRESH AS POSSIBLE FOR THE MOST INTENSE OREO CHARACTER POSSIBLE.* Shooting for approx 55-80 cases. $17+tax/4-pack. 1x 4-pack per person. *CASES PACKAGED AND LIMITS SUBJECT TO CHANGE* We will also be hiding 5x Golden Tokens(seen in front of the can) underneath the 4-pack holders(only on Hornswoggler cans). Find one of these coins and give it to a staff member behind the bar to get a free Golden Hornswoggler glass(as seen in the picture in this post; the Hornswoggler himself is on the back side of the glass)! This is the ONLY way to get your hands on this glass. We will never sell this glass. It is only acquired if you are the lucky few to find a Golden Token. We hope you guys can make it for Tuesday January 24th's can release. Doors open at 4pm! 🏄🏻
In an Instagram post, the brewery says they've since been bombarded with requests for more of the Hornswoggler Chocolate Milk Stout with Oreos. The cans are gone but the brewery released a few limited-edition crowlers (an oversized, single-use aluminum can) over the weekend.
The Veil Brewing takes dessert beer to the next level. 'Hornswoggler' Choco milk stout, aged on Oreo cookies. There's even icing chunks pic.twitter.com/z9FOqjRsQW— Beer Street Journal (@BeerSTJournal) January 30, 2017
This isn’t the first time beer makers have experimented with adding dessert flavors to beer.
Last fall, Ben & Jerry’s teamed up with new Belgium Brewing to create a Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Ale. The previous year, the brewery released a special edition Salted Caramel Brownie Brown Ale.
General Mills has also contributed to some pretty sweet brews. The cereal brand sent plenty of boxes of their Count Chocolua cereal to Colorado's Black Bottle Brewery in to brew their seasonal, Cerealiously Count Chocola beer.