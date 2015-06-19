Recipes to make for your meat-loving dad on Father's Day

It might be prime grilling season for dear old dad, but this Father's Day let the guy put his feet up.

These updated classics will let you show dad how much you care. Whether your pop is a meat and potatoes lover or can't get enough pasta or pizza-- these meaty dishes are great for the whole family.

1. South African Peri-Peri New York Strip Steak

The peri-peri also called African Bird’s Eye or Piri-Piri chili, is quite small and very hot. If you can’t get hold of it, use any small and potent chili.

RECIPE: South African Peri-Peri Strip Steak

2. Grilled Skirt Steak with Horseradish Sauce

Marinated in beer and garished with a yogurt and horseradish sauce, this grilled skirt steak is easy to prep and a snap to grill.

RECIPE: Grilled Skirt Steak

3. Perfectly Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto and Arugula

Baking pizza on the grill? Why not! Summer is the perfect season to light up your grill and experiment with new recipes. And you can't go wrong with savoy, meat-topped pizza.

RECIPE: Perfectly Grilled Pizza with Prosciutto

4. BBQ Pizza

Pizza and barbecue are two great American traditions that happen to go amazingly well together. This is an easy dish to recreate at home with just a few simple ingredients.

RECIPE: BBQ Pizza

5. Spicy Cherry-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Spareribs add a party-like atmosphere to any dining event. This dish is prepared by covering the meat with tons of spices, wrapping it in banana leaves and cooking in a pit in the ground. Dad will appreciate all the time and effort you put into this succulent dish.

RECIPE: Spicy Cherry-Glazed Baby Back Ribs

6. Bacon Waffle topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken

A comfort food classic. Drizzled with local maple syrup, the waffle serves as the base for buttermilk fried chicken, creating a delicious, sweet and salty dish.

RECIPE: Bacon Waffle topped with Buttermilk Fried Chicken

7. Skewers of Sage Chicken with Sweet Italian Sausage

Meat on meat is a certified Father's day favorite! The rustic sausage and savory sage makes this a meat lover’s meal. Think of this dish as a night out at a Brazilian steak house.

RECIPE: Skewers of Sage Chicken with Italian Sausage

8. Buttermilk Fried Chicken

There's nothing better than some finger lickin' goodness for a Father's Day picnic. Make sure you give yourself enough time to let the chicken marinate, and get over the fact that it's cooked in shortening. Once a year won't kill you.

RECIPE: Buttermilk Fried Chicken