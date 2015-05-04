Things you didn't know about Goldfish crackers

At one point or another, we’ve all grabbed a handful of those little fish-shaped crackers called Goldfish. Manufactured by Pepperidge Farm, these cheesy bite-size crackers are addictively tasty, and they come in a whole lot more varieties than you realize. Read on for five things you probably didn’t know about this crunchy snack.

1. They’re a Swiss Invention

Goldfish were invented by a man named Oscar J. Kambly, who ran a Swiss company called Kambly, in 1958. It wasn’t until visionary Pepperidge Farm founder Margaret Rudkin brought them across the pond in 1962 that they became available in the United States.

2. They’re Still Available Under Their Original Brand in Switzerland

Kambly still produces and sells the original recipe Goldfish in Switzerland, where they’re called “Goldfischli.” The “Original” flavor, like in the United States, is just a puffed cracker, cheese-free.

3. The Mascot Has a Name

The smiling fish mascot’s name is Finn. For some reason, he wears sunglasses.

4. They’re Owned by Campbell’s

The Campbell Soup Company is the parent company of Pepperidge Farm, which produces Goldfish. Campbell’s takes advantage of this partnership by selling chicken noodle soup with Goldfish-shaped noodles.

See more funny facts about these fishy snacks.

