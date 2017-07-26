Stars believe what?

From alien abductions to leprechauns and Bigfoot, here are some of the strangest celebrity theories out there.

Evan Rachel Wood Evan Rachel Wood doesn't go anywhere without carrying sage and the gemstone tiger's eye. Why? To clean "demons out of places." The 29-year-old "Westworld" star revealed her strange habit to Cosmo (Reuters) evan-rachel-wood

Hayden Panettiere Hayden Panettiere is the latest to celebrity to share their thoughts on the chemical chemtrails conspiracy theory. Those who believe in chemtrails think that the white residue left behind by airplanes are chemicals ordered by the government for undisclosed reasons. She tweeted , "What the heck r they spraying over us?! It's been happening for years but only this extreme for the past few months." (Reuters) hayden-panettiere

Nick Jonas Nick Jonas revealed the he believes in UFOs. The singer claimed to have seen three flying saucers. "This was probably eight years ago, I was in my backyard in LA. I looked up in the sky and there was three flying saucers," he told "This Morning's" Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby. "I looked at my friend and said, ‘Are you seeing this or am I losing my mind?’ He was seeing the same thing. We go online and there were three identical sightings two weeks before….It was me, my friend, and a bunch of people in LA that saw it.” (Reuters) nick-jonas

Kacey Musgraves The country singer told Us Weekly that she has a "very irrational fear of spiders. And alien abductions." Musgraves also claimed she's seen "several UFOs." (Reuters) kacey-musgraves

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner is another celebrity that believes in the chemtrails conspiracy theory. The 17-year-old shared her thoughts in a picture riddled with spelling errors. (Reuters/Twitter) kylie-jenner

Tom Delonge The Blink-182 co founder believes he had an encounter with an alien while filming near Area 51. He opened up to Paper magazine claiming the government once tapped his phone to find out about the information he had gathered on extraterrestrials. (Reuters) tom-delonge

Nicole 'Coco' Austin The reality star has a ghostly admirer. Literally. Celebrity psychic Kim Russo told FOX411 Ice-T's wife came to her when she was being haunted by a ghost. "[Coco] had a ghost that was physically into her, that’s not your typical," Russo recalled (Reuters) nicole-'coco'-austin

Kesha The "Die Young" singer says she has sex with ghosts. "I've got a song called 'Supernatural', that song was about having sex with a ghost," she told Ryan Seacrest. "I lived in this flop house at Rural Canyon and there was this weird energy that lived there, and it used to keep me [up] at night and wake me up. And it progressed into this dark, sexual spirit." Next time, keep it to yourself Kesha. (Reuters) kesha

Dean Cain Dean Cain didn’t believe in Bigfoot before he started filming the upcoming reality show “10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty,” but now his views have changed. “Since I’ve already shot the show, I can’t say definitively whether I believe there’s a Sasquatch, Bigfoot, Yetty out there,” Cain said on “Fox & Friends.” “But I will say this: I started off as a major skeptic and I’m much less skeptical now than I was.” (Reuters) dean-cain

Kanye West "I am a god," West sings on his new album. "I wrote 'I Am a God'... Cause it's like, 'Yo! Nobody can tell me where I can and can't go'," he told W Magazine . "Man, I'm the number living and breathing rock star. I am Axl Rose; I am Jim Morrison; I am Jimi Hendrix." Tell us how you really feel, Kanye. (Reuters) kanye-west

Michelle Pfeiffer Michelle recently revealed that she was in a cult when she first began her Hollywood career. For a time, she believed that humans could exist on sunlight alone.Michelle Pfeiffer (Reuters) michelle-pfeiffer

Fran Drescher Fran Drescher reportedly thinks she and her ex-husband were abducted by aliens and implanted with electronic tracking chips. She has spoken about matching scars the two have, noting the marks are from their alien encounters. (Reuters) fran-drescher

Megan Fox

Smoldering actress Megan Fox has said she believes in everything from leprechauns to Bigfoot to the Loch Ness Monster . “I believe that this stuff came from somewhere other than people's imaginations,” she said. (Reuters) megan-fox

Russell Crowe

“Gladiator” actor Russell Crowe claimed via Twitter to have recorded UFOs flying over Sydney’s Royal Botanic Gardens. He even posted a video of the supposed UFO sighting, arguing with viewers on YouTube who said his UFO was a fake. (Reuters) russell-crowe

Shirley MacLaine Shirley MacLaine’s daughter claims her famous mom believed that daughter’s father, Steve, was not her real father but a clone of the real one, an astronaut named Paul. For years Steve conned MacLaine into paying him up to $60,000 a month for “Paul’s space travel expenses.” (Reuters) shirley-maclaine

Lady Gaga Pop star Lady Gaga once said she tries to refrain from having sex because she believes her partners will try and take “my creativity from me through my vagina.” (Reuters) lady-gaga

Axl Rose According to multiple reports, Guns N’ Roses rocker Axl Rose won’t play concerts in cities that begin with the letter M because he thinks it is a cursed letter.

(Reuters) axl-rose

Pete Doherty Rocker Pete Doherty has been quoted saying the west wing of his home is haunted. He claims the area, which used to be the servants quarters of the house, will become lively as if ghosts are having a “mad party.” (Reuters) pete-doherty