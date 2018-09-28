Michael Moore slams ex-wife's lawsuit as a 'smear campaign'

Documentarian Michael Moore says his ex-wife’s lawsuit against him is a malicious end-run around a sealing order in their ongoing Michigan arbitration case filed to “smear” Moore in the press, according to new court documents.

Kathleen Glynn, who is also a filmmaker and has worked on many projects with Moore, divorced him in 2014 after a 23-year marriage.

Earlier this month Glynn filed a lawsuit against Moore in Manhattan Supreme Court claiming that he was stiffing her on profits from their joint movie projects.

Moore’s lawyer, Kenneth Warner, wrote in court papers filed Friday that Glynn sued in order to publicize information that would have remained sealed and confidential if their case had stayed in the Michigan court.

It was an attempt to “smear [Moore] in the press with her false allegations,” Warner said, scting The Post’s exclusive coverage of the lawsuit.

The lawsuit is “an act of extreme disrespect to the Michigan Circuit Court,” the court documents say, noting that decisions in the New York case could conflict with progress in the ongoing Michigan case, Warner said.

She “gratuitously included highly personal and confidential information in her petition in an apparent effort to increase public exposure and try to embarrass [Moore],” Warner wrote.

The fact that the suit revealed Moore’s negative income reportings to the IRS in 2014 and 2016 served “no legitimate purpose,” the court papers say.

The pair collaborated on some of Moore’s most famous documentaries, such as “Bowling for Columbine” about the Columbine high school massacre and “Fahrenheit 9/11.”

Separately, Moore released a documentary in September called “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Moore claims in the court papers that Glynn maliciously “filed on September 6, 2018, the day of the world premiere of [Moore’s] most recent film, Fahrenheit 11/9,” where it opened at Toronto Film Festival, according to the court documents.

A lawyer for Glynn declined to comment.

The first court date in the case is set for Oct. 4, but it is unclear if Moore and Glynn will be present.