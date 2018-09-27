Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to visit Sussex

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are heading to Sussex!

The royal couple -- who took the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex when they tied the knot back in May -- will visit the county in southeast England on Oct. 3, Kensington Palace revealed in a tweet on Thursday.

Harry, 34, and Meghan, 37, will see the historic Sussex Declaration and open Tech Park at The University of Chichester in West Sussex.

The couple will also visit East Sussex, where they'll stop by the Royal Pavilion. While there, they'll also visit a rape crisis center called Survivors' Network as well as Peacehaven Youth Centre.

The visit to Sussex comes just days before Harry and Meghan depart on their first royal tour since their May nuptials. Beginning on Oct. 16, the couple is set to visit Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Their tour will run the final two weeks of October, before concluding in Rotorua, New Zealand on Oct. 31.

Earlier this month, a source told ET that Meghan is "busily preparing" for the upcoming tour and "doesn't want to make a wrong step."

"[Meghan and Harry] wanted to hit the ground running after their marriage to focus on their charitable interests and Meghan is really looking forward to representing Her Majesty on her first major Commonwealth tour to Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand," the source said.

"...She really is taking the new job part of her role seriously having meetings with palace staff and learning about the Commonwealth so she can support Harry in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador."