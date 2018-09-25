Netflix reveals 'Making a Murderer' part 2 release date

Attention, true crime fans: Netflix on Tuesday announced the release date of the second part of the popular series, “Making a Murderer.”

On Oct. 19, fans of the series will again be able to follow the story of Steven Avery and his nephew Brendan Dassey, who were convicted in 2007 of killing Teresa Halbach, a Wisconsin photographer, two years earlier.

ANDREW LINCOLN MIGHT BE RETURNING TO 'THE WALKING DEAD' TO DIRECT

Halbach's remains were found in the Avery family Manitowoc County salvage yard.

Though both men are serving a life sentence for the murder, Avery claimed police framed him, while Dassey argued detectives coerced him into confessing that he helped Avery rape and kill Halbach.

The second part of the documentary series, which will follow their appeals, chronicles “the experience of the convicted and imprisoned, two men each serving life sentences for crimes they maintain they did not commit," Laura Ricciardi and Moira Demos, executive producers, writers and directors of the series, said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

PETE DAVIDSON REVEALS HE SMOKES MARIJUANA DAILY

Avery’s request for a new trail was denied in 2017, while the Supreme Court later denied to hear Dassey’s appeal.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.