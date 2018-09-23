Hillary Clinton appears on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' to ask FBI to investigate Kavanaugh

As the nation continues to focus on the contentions process to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court amid accusations of sexual assault, Hillary Clinton appeared on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” to call on the FBI to investigate the situation.

Clinton appeared on Colbert’s late night program to promote the paperback version of her book, “What Happened,” when the host grilled her on her thoughts with regard to the Kavanaugh hearings.

As previously reported, President Trump’s nomination for the Supreme Court was expected to be confirmed when Christine Blasey Ford reluctantly came forward with allegations saying he forced himself on her during a party in the early 1980s while they were both still in high school.

Colbert opened his discussion with the former 2016 Democratic candidate for president by asking how she weighed the Kavanaugh controversy against that of Merrick Garland, an Obama SCOTUS pick who republicans refused to meet with or confirm.

“It’s one of the reasons that I think a lot of Americans are just fed up with the whole political process. Because, In a democracy you have to have at least enough trust to be able to work with each other and solve difficult problems,” she said. “When the republicans refuse to give a distinguished judge appointed by President Obama even the courtesy of meetings, let alone a hearing, that sent such a terrible message. Now, what they’ve done in this case is to hold back information, they have not provided all the information, which was always made available for other nominees, and they’re trying to rush this through to the detriment of the American public, who deserves to have answers to whatever charges might be presented."

As of now, Ford is planning to testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee with regards to he claims. However, she previously called on the Senate to investigate her claim before she stepped into a courtroom. Clinton noted that she feels that was a worthwhile request.

“I’m hoping that at some point there will be an agreement to have an investigation. It would be very easy for the FBI to go back and finish the background investigation, to investigate these charges. And, you know maybe find out there’s nothing to them, maybe find out there is something to them. But, at least have that investigation completed. I think that’s a fair request for due process to be asked for,” she said, to applause from Colbert’s crowd.

Clinton went on to note that the republicans’ discrepency between the way they’re treating Kavanaugh and the way they treated Garland is the “crassest, most cynical kind of politics that can even be imagined.”

She concluded her thoughts on Kavanaugh with a simple plea to investigate the claims against him before rushing anything into motion.

“Have an investigation, it won’t take that long,” she concluded. “Let the investigation go forward, present it and then go from there.”