Demi Lovato's mom recalls terrifying moment she learned singer overdosed: 'I was in shock'

Dianna De La Garza will never forget the terrifying news she received on July 24: Her daughter, Demi Lovato, had suffered an overdose.

Her phone started buzzing nonstop. Within seconds of glancing at the messages, De La Garza knew something terrible had happened.

"All of these texts started coming in ... text after text after text," De La Garza recalled to NewsMax TV on Tuesday, admitting she "shakes a little bit" when she thinks back to that day. "I was in shock. I thought, what is going on?"

Eventually, De La Garza got a phone call from Lovato's assistant, Kelsey, who warned her she was about to see several reports about the pop star's condition. Panicked, De La Garza demanded to know what was going on.

“[She] was rambling like she had obviously been through something terrible. ...The next words that came out of her mouth were words … that are just so difficult to hear as a parent," De La Garza told the TV network. “She said, 'Demi overdosed.' I was in shock. I didn’t know what to say."

As a parent, De La Garza said it was particularly devastating to hear those words.

"I said, 'Is she OK?'" De La Garza said. "She stopped for a second and she said, ‘She’s conscious, but she’s not talking.’ I knew at that point that we were in trouble.”

De La Garza quickly told her family the news and rushed to the hospital, where her daughter was in critical condition.

"She just didn’t look good, at all. She was in bad shape," De La Garza described, adding that she told Lovato she loved her.

For about two days, De La Garza said it was touch and go.

“We just didn’t know ... if she was going to make it or not,” De La Garza said. “I was very concerned, and I was trying to be strong for her."

But thanks to Lovato's team of doctors, support from fans, friends and family, De La Garza was happy to see Lovato pull through.

After her hospital stay, the star entered rehab in August. She thanked fans in a statement on Instagram, where she explained she was going to take time to "heal and focus on [her] sobriety and road to recovery."