Ariel Winter honors Burt Reynolds, remembers their time working on 'The Last Movie Star'

Ariel Winter is remembering her late co-star and friend, Burt Reynolds.

The 20-year-old actress co-starred with Reynolds in the 2017 film "The Last Movie Star," and the two formed a close bond on the set.

After the news of Reynolds’ passing broke on Thursday, Winter took to Instagram to share a series of photos of herself with her co-star.

“The world lost a legend today,” she wrote. “Not only on screen, but also in life. Burt Reynolds was an incredible man to everyone he encountered, and I am deeply grateful that I got to spend time with him in the way that I did.”

Winter continued heaping praise on the veteran actor, adding, “They don’t make them like him anymore — he truly was the last movie star. Burt was a kind, loving soul that could brighten your day with just a smile, and always cared to make sure he asked how your day was going or just cheer you up with a charming compliment.”

She ended the message on an uplifting note, writing, “While today was a sad day, Burt lived an incredibly full life and while he’s not longer here physically, he is always in our hearts and minds. Will love and miss you always Burt.”

Reynolds died of a heart attack on Thursday at the age of 82. His family was by his side.

Prior to his death, the "Modern Family" actress opened up to ET about working with Reynolds in April 2017 at the Tribeca Film Festival.

“Obviously I was nervous to be working with such a legend like Burt Reynolds,” Winter told ET at the time. “I mean he really is the most amazing man. He’s so wonderfully sweet and just incredibly talented actor, and just really the nicest person.”

Following his passing, stars from all over posted tributes to the actor, including his legendary co-stars Sally Field and Dolly Parton.