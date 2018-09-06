Burt Reynolds 911 call released: 'He is having difficulty breathing'

The 911 call for Burt Reynolds has been released.

In the recording, which was obtained by TMZ, a caller was heard asking the dispatcher to have an ambulance sent to Reynolds Estate.

"He is having difficulty breathing and chest pains," the caller said.

When asked by the dispatcher if he is awake, the person responded: "Semi."

The caller added that Reynolds "is breathing, but he's not answering questions."

"Is he breathing normally?" asked the dispatcher, to which the individual on the phone replied: "No." The dispatcher then went through a series of questions, including if Reynolds was having cold sweats, and the caller said, "Yes."

The dispatcher also asked if the actor had ever had a heart attack, and the caller said: "He had a bypass a few years ago."

On Thursday Fox News confirmed the legendary actor's death. He was 82.

The actor's agent, Todd Eisner, said Reynolds died Thursday morning from cardiac arrest.

Reynold's Hollywood career skyrocketed in the ‘70s after his breakout film role as Lewis Medlock in 1972’s “Deliverance.” The star went on to appear in nearly 200 films throughout his lifetime.

He received an Oscar nomination for his portrayal of adult film director Jack Horner in 1997's "Boogie Nights."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.