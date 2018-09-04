'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase arrested on drug possession charge: report

Daveigh Chase, known for playing Samara in “The Ring” and Samantha Darko in “Donnie Darko,” was arrested last month and held in jail for two hours.

The 28-year-old actress was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a report from The Blast on Tuesday.

Chase was released on a $1,000 bail after two hours in a Hollywood jail.

In 2017, Chase, who was also in “Big Love” and voiced Lilo in the “Lilo & Stitch” TV series, was arrested on a felony charge for riding in a car that was reported stolen.

A rep for Chase did not immediately return our request for comment.

