Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Crime

'The Ring' star Daveigh Chase arrested on drug possession charge: report

By Lindsey Kupfer | New York Post
Actress Daveigh Chase was reportedly arrested on a drug possession charge in August.

Actress Daveigh Chase was reportedly arrested on a drug possession charge in August.  (AP)

Daveigh Chase, known for playing Samara in “The Ring” and Samantha Darko in “Donnie Darko,” was arrested last month and held in jail for two hours.

The 28-year-old actress was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance, according to a report from The Blast on Tuesday.

Chase was released on a $1,000 bail after two hours in a Hollywood jail.

In 2017, Chase, who was also in “Big Love” and voiced Lilo in the “Lilo & Stitch” TV series, was arrested on a felony charge for riding in a car that was reported stolen.

A rep for Chase did not immediately return our request for comment.

This article originally appeared on Page Six