Viral

Ben Affleck's rumored Playboy model fling Shauna Sexton denies responsibility for his rehab stint

Shauna Sexton denied having anything to do with Ben Affleck's rehab stint on Instagram.

Ben Affleck‘s pre-rehab fling, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, denies she ever drank alcohol with the Oscar winner.

After an Instagram troll blamed the 22-year-old for Affleck’s recent trip to rehab, citing Sexton’s own booze-related busts, she fired back in the comments section of one of her posts, writing: “It’s … bizarre to me that you can somehow correlate someone’s [poor decisions] to anyone other than that person. Never drank around or with him for the record.”

She added on the post, in which she’s holding a glass of wine, “I love to drink and party!”

She also clarified reports on her rap sheet, writing: “I got put in the drunk tank when I was 17 for having a fake ID and drinking underage at a bar in Virginia Beach … Then the weekend of my 21st birthday I got obliterated and wound up getting left at a bar at the oceanfront in Virginia Beach … where I was again taken to the drunk tank for being intoxicated publicly … while attempting to find a ride home.”

“Do these mistakes mean I would disrespect someone’s hard earned sobriety by drinking with them or in front of them? Hell no,” she continued. “I have limitless respect [for] people who have the humility and maturity to admit when they need to fix something in their life.”

“With that being said, Ben is a grown ass man, baby,” she quipped. “He makes his own decisions. Blaming a 22-year-old for someone’s 3rd time in rehab is just ridiculous. He is human. I am human.”

Affleck, 46, checked into The Canyon at Peace Park on Aug. 22 after an intervention from ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Sexton, a self-described lover of whiskey, and Affleck were first spotted together at Nobu on Aug. 16. They then enjoyed a Jack in the Box drive-thru date on Aug. 19.

On Aug. 27, The Blast published photos of a smiling Sexton clutching a tabloid with Affleck on the cover, which makes some advice she had for her Instagram troll seem a bit hypocritical.

“Don’t pollute your brain with tabloid and media bulls—t,” she wrote. “Form an educated opinion on things if you do decide to. Love yourself a little harder. Radiate kindness. Spread words of encouragement.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.