'Basketball Wives' star Gloria Govan arrested, charged with felony child endangerment: report

“Basketball Wives” star Gloria Govan has been arrested and charged with felony child endangerment, according to reports.

Govan reportedly became involved in an altercation Friday with her ex-husband, retired NBA player Matt Barnes.

According to TMZ, Barnes was scheduled to pick up the couple’s 9-year-old twin boys from school on Friday afternoon, per the couple’s child-custody agreement, but Govan showed up at the school early and picked up the children instead.

TMZ said sources told the outlet that when Barnes arrived, he instructed the kids to get out of Govan’s vehicle and into his. The children then complied, reportedly sending Govan into a fit of rage.

According to TMZ, Govan drove after Barnes’ car and at one point was able to block it – prompting someone to call 911.

When police arrived, they arrested Govan and allowed Barnes to take the children when he produced paperwork related to the custody agreement.

Govan was released Saturday on $100,000 bail, the report said.

Later, Govan posted a message on Instagram, saying in part:

“Let me tell y’all something... there isn’t a person on this earth that isn’t struggling with something! I don’t care how much money, success, or followers anyone has. We all have problems. You’re not alone. Trust me.”

Barnes, 38, played college basketball at UCLA then went on to a pro career with multiple NBA teams from 2004 to 2017.

Since divorcing Barnes, Govan, 33, has reportedly entered a relationship with former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher.

“Basketball Wives” premiered on VH1 in 2010 and has aired for seven seasons.