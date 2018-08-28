'Teen Mom' star slams MTV for filming 'fake' scene

“Teen Mom OG” alum Mackenzie Standifer put MTV on blast after claiming the network put together a “fake” meeting with her family while filming the reality television show.

Standifer posted a picture on Sunday to her Instagram Stories of a woman and a child sitting at a table while surrounded by camera people, Us Weekly reported.

“’Family time’ set up by MTV,” Standifer wrote.

"Faaakkkkkeeeeeeeeeee."

It was not immediately clear when the picture was taken. Standifer and her husband Ryan Edwards announced last month they were quitting the reality show.

“We’re not returning to 'Teen Mom' this season. The network told us they don’t want to show Ryan as a recovering addict,” Standifer told E! News.

She claimed the network wanted to “enter a contract with our unborn baby and have the baby film with Ryan’s parents so it would look like someone else is raising it.”

Edwards was arrested in Tennessee just days after the couple announced they were quitting the series. He was arrested for “possession of a controlled substance.”

Edwards posted about his ongoing recovery on Instagram the day after he and Standifer announced they were leaving the show. He first entered rehab in May 2017, according to E! News.

Fox News’ request for a comment from MTV was not returned.

