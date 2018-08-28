Alec Baldwin signs on to play Trump-like character in 'Joker' origin film, report says

Alec Baldwin will reportedly channel his inner Donald Trump again when he co-stars in the standalone “Joker” film alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

Baldwin will play Thomas Wayne, who in the "Batman" comics is the father of Bruce Wayne. He will reportedly be a character similar to what business mogul Trump was in the 1980s, sources told The Hollywood Reporter on Monday. The film had been described as a character study rather than a crime movie.

The 60-year-old actor has been a staple on “Saturday Night Live” since 2016 playing a sensationalized characterization of Trump. He addressed the “agony” of playing the president in a series of tweets in March.

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for,” Baldwin wrote. “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like...”

He also told THR in March that he and his wife were going to “give it everything we have” to help defeat Trump in 2020.