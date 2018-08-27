Mel B is entering rehab following PTSD diagnosis: 'I have been at a crisis point'

Mel B revealed Sunday she’s entering rehab following her post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis that stems from her difficult divorce from producer Stephen Belafonte.

In an interview with The Sun, the Spice Girl and “America’s Got Talent” judge said she will be checking into a clinic in the United Kingdom in the next few weeks for her alcohol and sex addiction.

“The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me,” said Mel B, whose full name is Melanie Brown. “I’ve been working with a writer on my book, ‘Brutally Honest,’ and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life.”

“I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on,” she continued. “Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that.”

Mel B said she was “fully aware” that she’s been at a “crisis point” and is dealing with the situation. She said she’s choosing to go to a facility in the U.K. because she’s “very British.”

Mel B said she hopes to shine more light on PTSD. On Sunday, the singer also shared a link to a website explaining the condition, tweeting “Knowledge is power.”

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. I don’t want to jinx it, but so far it’s really helping me,” Mel B told The Sun. “I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids - whom I love more than life itself - and for all the people who have supported me.”

Mel B filed for divorce from Belafonte in March 2017 after nearly 10 years of marriage.

At the time, she stated in court documents that Belafonte was physically and verbally abusive when they were together, People reported. The singer also filed a temporary restraining order after the claims were made. The former couple settled the domestic violence portion of their divorce out of court.