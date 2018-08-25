Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reportedly adopted a new dog

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expanding their family -- with another dog!

The newlyweds got the new pup, believed to be a Labrador, in early summer, People reports. According to the outlet, the the dog has been joining Harry and Meghan at their country getaway in the Cotswolds area as well as at Nottingham Cottage at Kensington Palace in London.

The former "Suits" star is a big dog lover, and used to own two dogs before she had to leave one of them, a Labrador/shepherd mix named Bogart, behind when she moved to London. She brought her other dog, a beagle named Guy, with her -- and he's apparently become quite close with Queen Elizabeth II.

"I've had two dogs that I've had for a long time, two rescue pups," Meghan said during her first joint interview with Harry when they announced their engagement last November. "One is now staying with a very close friend and the other little guy is, yes, he's in the U.K. He's been here for a while. I think he's doing just fine."

Harry and Meghan's new addition closely mirrors the timeline his older brother, Prince William, followed after his wedding to Kate Middleton. Shortly after tying the knot in 2011, William and Kate got a Cocker spaniel named Lupo. They welcomed their first child, Prince George, in 2013 -- so it could only be a matter of time before Harry and Meghan become parents as well.

It's been an eventful summer for Meghan, who, in addition to adjusting to life as the Duchess of Sussex, has been dealing with her family speaking out about her in the press.

"She has not spoken to her father in more than 10 weeks since her wedding and is still hurt by her father, who has both staged the photos and continues to give paid interviews," a source told ET of Meghan earlier this month. "The Palace is at a loss of what to do and is re-evaluating options, including a more aggressive strategy to stem the embarrassment caused by Meghan's dad, half-sister and half-brother."

