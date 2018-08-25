'Lethal Weapon' replaces Clayne Crawford with Seann William Scott in first Season 3 promo

"New partner, still lethal."

"Lethal Weapon" debuted their first promo for season three on Thursday, giving fans their first look at Seann William Scott in the series following star Clayne Crawford's exit earlier this year. Crawford, who played Martin Riggs on the show, was fired in May after it was revealed that he was reprimanded twice for his on-set behavior.

Scott joins the Fox show as Wesley Cole, the new partner to Damon Wayans' straight-laced Roger Murtaugh, and definitely proves he's ready for action in the promo. Glimpses of several fight scenes are shown in the clip, as well as a little of Scott and Wayans' chemistry, as they banter while balancing on top of a moving truck through Los Angeles.

Things definitely seem to be going smoothly for Wayans and his new co-star, after the 57-year-old actor called out Crawford for his actions on set last spring. In since-deleted tweets, Wayans alleged that Crawford was responsible for a bloody on-set injury he suffered during an episode Crawford directed. He also alleged that Crawford hit another actor in the mouth with a bottle.

Neither Crawford nor Fox responded to ET's requests for comment.

In a statement before Crawford was officially fired, the 40-year-old actor addressed two specific on-set incidents for which he was reprimanded, including the alleged incident with Wayans -- though he didn't name the actor at the time.

“The second reprimand came during an episode I was directing," he said. "An actor on set felt unsafe because a piece of shrapnel from an effect hit him. It was an unfortunate event that happened in spite of all safety precautions and procedures being followed. I take responsibility for the incident because I was in charge of the set.”

"I am incredibly sorry if my passion for doing good work has ever made anyone feel less than comfortable on our set, or feel less than celebrated for their efforts," Crawford added. " ... I take great pride in treating everyone in life with dignity and kindness.”

"Lethal Weapon" returns Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

