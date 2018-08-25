'We Came As Romans' singer Kyle Pavone dead at 28

Kyle Pavone, lead singer of the rock band, "We Came As Romans," has died, according to a statement released by the band online.

"Today music lost another great with the passing of Kyle Pavone of We Came as Romans," the band tweeted. "Kyle's tragic loss came too early in his life and those of his bandmates. All are devasted by his passing."

Pavone's bandmates "will miss his smiles, his sincerity, his concern for others, and his impressive musical talent."

The cause of death for Pavone, 28, was not revealed in the post.

A post shared by W E C A M E A S R O M A N S (@wecameasromans) on Aug 25, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

The band tweeted the lyrics, "Will I be remembered or will I be lost in loving eyes?," from their song "Promise Me." Pavone tweeted the same lyrics on Aug. 18, his second-to-last post on the social media site.

Pavone, according to the Alternative Press, was born in June 1990 in Birmingham, Michigan, and joined We Came As Romans in 2008.