XXXTentacion's mother Cleopatra Bernard reveals gender of slain rapper's unborn baby

Slain rapper XXXTentacion would have been the father of a son, according to his mother.

Cleopatra Bernard broke the news of the baby’s gender to her 1.2 million Instagram followers in a Wednesday post.

It received nearly 470,000 likes and 43,000 comments as of Thursday night.

XXXTentacion was just 20 years old when he was fatally shot on June 18 in Florida. He was reportedly leaving a motorcycle dealership when the shooting unfolded.

It’s a boy 👶🏽 baby x A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Aug 22, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

Officials have said a struggle ensued when the rapper's sports car was blocked by another vehicle, two masked gunmen approached and shot XXXTentacion multiple times. The gunmen fled with a Louis Vuitton bag containing $50,000.

'LAZYTOWN' ACTOR STEFAN KARL STEFANSSON DEAD AT 43

Bernard has also shared snaps of an ultrasound and a mausoleum for her “guardian angel” — which features XXXTentacion’s birth name, Jahseh Onfroy — on her Instagram account.

He left us a final gift. A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 21, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

My guardian angel 👼🏾 A post shared by @ cleo_ohsojazzy on Jun 30, 2018 at 1:59pm PDT

Four suspects have been arrested in the case: Robert Allen, Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome and Dedrick Williams.

Complex reports they've been indicted for first-degree murder charges, among others, and have pleaded not guilty.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.