Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Celebrity News

Ben Affleck checks into rehab after Jennifer Garner stages intervention: report

By | Fox News
Jennifer Garner reportedly drives her estranged husband Ben Affleck to a rehab facility on August 22, 2018.

Jennifer Garner reportedly drives her estranged husband Ben Affleck to a rehab facility on August 22, 2018.  (X17online.com)

Ben Affleck checked into rehab for a third time after his estranged wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention, according to multiple reports.

TMZ first reported Wednesday that the star checked into a treatment facility after Garner went to his Pacific Palisades home to sit down with him. Garner reportedly left the home visibly shaken, before returning shortly after with an unidentified woman. After that, all three got in a car and headed for a treatment facility.

A rep for Affleck did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment.

NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 21: Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus enjoy coffee while holding hands on January 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)

Lindsay Shookus has deleted her Instagram after boyfriend Ben Affleck was spotted with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.  (Getty Images)

Garner and Affleck split in 2015 after 10 years of marriage, and share three children. The “Justice League” actor reportedly moved on with the family’s then 28-year-old nanny, Christine Ouzounian. Soon after, Affleck began dating “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus. However, it was recently revealed that they broke up, which reports say took a toll on the actor’s sobriety.

News of a new rehab stint comes after the troubled actor was seen around town with 22-year-old Playboy model Shauna Sexton, who is rumored to be his new girlfriend.

Love in the box! Ben Affleck and Shauna Sexton in love on sunday at Jack in The Box august 19, 2018 /X17online.com

Ben Affleck was seen grabbing fast food with Playboy model Shauna Sexton.  (X17online)

The Blast obtained photos of Affleck receiving a delivery of alcohol at his home in the days leading up to his encounter with Garner. People reports that Affleck has been in ongoing treatment and attending meetings for alcohol abuse. It also notes that he knew he needed treatment and was vocal about it. He reportedly didn't resist Garner's pleas for him to enter rehab.

An insider told Page Six that, “He’s having a tough time. It’s unclear what his relationship is with Lindsay and he still has his relationship with Jen. It’s not easy and he’s struggled with staying on a straight path before.”

Affleck is reportedly in a live-in treatment facility where he will stay for an extended period of time.