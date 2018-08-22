Nicki Minaj postpones North American tour after reports of weak ticket sales

Nicki Minaj has postponed her entire North American tour, a decision that affects more than two dozen scheduled shows, music promoter Live Nation announced Tuesday.

The decision -- attributed to Minaj wanting to "reevaluate elements of production" -- followed reports that ticket sales for the scheduled concerts, in support of her new album, "Queen," were far below expectations.

Earlier Tuesday, the New York Post cited a Live Nation source as saying that ticket sales were "in the toilet."

According to the source, shows scheduled for large sports arenas of about 20,000 seats were showing sales of just 1,000 to 5,000 tickets.

The tour was to begin Sept. 21 in Baltimore and include stops in Brooklyn, N.Y., Chicago, Detroit, New Orleans, Denver, Los Angeles and other cities.

The North American leg will now kick off in May 2019, although rapper Future will no longer tour with Minaj, Rolling Stone reported.

The European leg of the tour is still scheduled to begin Feb. 21 in Munich, the Detroit Free Press reported.

Minaj's "Queen" album fell short of the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for the first week of its release, Rolling Stone reported.

Afterward, Minaj unleasehd a series of tweets that appeared to lay blame.

“I put my blood sweat and tears in writing a dope album only for Travis Scott to have [his girlfriend] Kylie Jenner post a tour pass telling ppl to come see her & [her daughter] Stormi,” Minaj tweetd.

She added later: “I’m actually laughing. #Queen broke the record of being number 1 in 86 countries.”