Plane reportedly carrying Post Malone lands safely after emergency landing

A small jet, reportedly carrying rapper Post Malone, has landed safely at New York Stewart Airport after circling the greater New York City-area for nearly four hours after blowing out two tires during takeoff on Tuesday, sparking a massive response by first responders.

TMZ reported the famed rapper is on board, having spent Monday night at the MTV Video Music Awards, where he took home an award for song of the year for his hit "Rockstar."

The jet carrying 16 people took off from Teterboro Airport, located just outside New York City, just before 11 a.m. when the pilot reported experiencing trouble.

The Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News the aircraft, a Gulfstream Aerospace GLF-4, blew two tires as it took off from runway 24 at Teterboro. The aircraft was heading to London Luton Airport in Luton, England.

The pilot was going to make an initial attempt to land back at the airport in New Jersey, and officials prepared for the landing by lining a runway with a fire truck and ambulances, according to FOX5.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, which owns the airport, told Fox News the aircraft was then supposed to be diverted to Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Massachusetts. The FAA later told Fox News the plane has been diverted to Stewart Airport, located north of New York City.

Flight-tracking website Flightradar24 showed the aircraft making circles across Northern New Jersey before heading off the Connecticut coast near Bridgeport.

The aircraft had 3,700 gallons of fuel to burn, and has continued to circle in order to make a safer emergency landing, according to TMZ.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

