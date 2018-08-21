Nicki Minaj criticized after comparing herself to Harriet Tubman

Nicki Minaj was criticized Monday after she compared herself to Harriet Tubman ahead of her appearance at the Video Music Awards.

Minaj first sparked controversy after she mentioned the historic abolitionist in a tweet. The rapper has been on a Twitter rampage since accusing Spotify of not properly promoting her album “Queen” because it was released on Apple Music’s Beats 1 station “Queen Radio” 10 minutes early.

“All the QUEENS I remember, SHOOK S--- UP!!!!!!!! Queen of the week may go to HARRIET TUBMAN!!!!!! Had she just sat there & ate her rice, you n----- history would’ve been a lot less triumphant,” Minaj tweeted just before 3:00 p.m. EST.

She doubled down on her stance when TMZ caught her leaving her hotel Monday night. When asked about her tweet, Minaj says, “I am the new Harriet Tubman.”

Many fans slammed the rapper for comparing herself to Tubman, who helped free slaves through the Underground Railroad before the Civil War.

“Please Leave Harriet Tubman out of this! That’s way out of your league sis,” one user wrote.

Another person tweeted, “When you think your tweet is deep but it’s really shallow lol.”

“Nah Harriet Tubman was a real Queen who inspired her people to do something if anything you're a scullery maid dumbing down the masses. Don't compare yourself to a real icon who actually stands for something,” another person said.

Many fans shared gifs showing their disapproval of the comparison.

Minaj attempted to clarify her statement Monday evening with a second tweet, saying “I said what I said.”

“Y’all I had no idea Harriet Tubman was now trending. I said what I said,” Minaj wrote. “#QueenRadio will honor her tmrw. She [Tubman] said she could’ve rescued more slaves had they known they were slaves. I fought for streaming services to count toward billboard when alotta n----- stayed quiet.”

Minaj performed during Monday night’s VMA at New York City’s Oculus. She also won the award for “Best Hip Hop Award.”

This wasn't the first time in recent days that Minaj has used her Twitter for an airing of personal grievances. As previously reported, the star got into a very public spat with her ex of 12 years, Safaree Samuels, after he alleged she assaulted him. Soon after, she focused her attention on complaints about her album not performing well.