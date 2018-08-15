Nicki Minaj's ex accuses hip-hop star of cutting him: 'I almost died'

Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend accused the hip-hop star of assault in a series of tweets Tuesday, adding further flames to the feud between the two former lovers.

Safaree Samuels, who dated Minaj for 12 years before breaking up in 2014, claimed in March he suffered physical and emotional abuse while dating the rapper. He brought up the allegations again after Minaj dismissed them in a radio interview.

“Remember the night you cut me and I almost died the police and ambulance had to take me out the crib on a stretcher,” Samuels said in a tweet. “I had to lie and tell them I was trying to kill myself so they wouldn’t take you to jail. When things like that start happening more Than once it’s time to dip.”

Minaj, 35, responded to the “Love & Hip Hop” star’s remarks minutes later.

“U (sic) stole my card & told me you thought it was an account with ‘free money’ that I didn’t know about. On God. God will strike you down & more for lying. Ha! Stop saying u packed & left! On Jesus u (sic) came to my house CRYING BEGGING to go w/me to Europe to the EMA’s. I said NO DUMMY.”

Samuels, 37, fired back, saying he never used Minaj’s credit card for prostitutes.

Minaj had rapped about not meaning to cut and ex-boyfriend in the 2014 song “Bed of Lies,” according to People. There was also a video released in 2014 showing Minaj chasing Samuels with a knife, according to TMZ.

Samuels attempted to put an end to the hectic few hours, tweeting he didn’t wish ill-will toward the lyricist.

“I still don’t have no hate for you cuz (sic) I’m happy in my own mind now. Enjoy your album dropping,” he wrote.