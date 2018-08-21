Jenna Jameson describes the exact diet she used to lose 60 lbs

Jenna Jameson shared more details from her weight loss journey by revealing the exact diet she used to lose 60 pounds.

The former adult film star used a combination of the ketogenic diet and intermittent fasting to shed the baby weight. She gave birth to daughter Batel in April 2017.

"Let’s talk menu," the 44-year-old started her post on Instagram which featured a picture of herself after giving birth and another after her weight loss. "I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it’s underwhelming."

Jameson said she's "one of those odd people that doesn’t need variety" so her diet stays the same almost every day.

She wrote that she starts her mornings by eating "3 eggs with cheese and an avocado."

Her breakfast is followed by lunch, which she says is her "biggest meal." It typically consists of "arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken)."

She grabs almonds or macadamia nuts and "sometimes cottage cheese" when she's hungry for a snack. But then, "that's it!"

"Then I begin my fast at 6 pm. I drink lots of water until I go to sleep at around 10 pm. I drink coffee at 8 am and I end my fast at 11 am.

"No magic, no fancy diet... just clean whole organic foods. I waved bye bye to anything processed or packaged a long time ago. This is 60 lbs gone my friend. It can be done," she concluded.