Cher reveals Jack Nicholson thought she was 'too old,' 'not sexy' enough to star in 'Witches of Eastwick'

Cher recalled when actor Jack Nicholson and director George Miller made her feel insecure about herself, deeming her "too old" and "not sexy" enough to star in the 1987 film “The Witches of Eastwick."



Cher, 72, who is currently on tour, told the story to a crowd at the Atlantic City's Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa Friday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She said in 1986 she was “dreading” turning 40 but after having a “fantastic birthday party” she was excited about the milestone.

"So, I went to sleep, dreaming these fabulous thoughts of being 40 and it was good," she said. "And I was going to get all these movies and I was just so happy."

However, her good thoughts were interrupted after she received a call from Miller, director of “The Witches of Eastwick,” about the then-forthcoming movie’s casting.

"And in the morning, my telephone rang and the man said, 'Hi, Cher, it's George Miller.' I said, 'Hey, George.' He was the director of ‘Witches of Eastwick.’ So he said, 'I just wanted to call and tell you that I don't want you in my movie and Jack Nicholson and I think you're too old and you're not sexy.' Good morning, 40!"

Cher said she was hurt by his comments, which left her in tears.

"I was heartbroken. I wanted this movie so badly. Usually, in Hollywood, if you insult somebody, you hang up," she said.

The Grammy Award-winning singer said Miller continued to comment on the way she walked and on her hair.

"He [Miller] didn't want to hang up. He just wanted to tell me everything: 'I hate the way you walk, I hate the way you talk, I don't like the color of your hair, I don't like your eyes,” she said.

The “Believe” singer didn’t let Miller have his say without standing up for herself. She said she enumerated her list of acting accomplishments.

"So, finally I was like, 'OK, look mother------,' yeah, I said the whole thing. I said, 'You didn't find me under a rock. I was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘Silkwood.’ And I got the Cannes Film Festival award for best actress for ‘Mask,'" she said. "'So, goodbye!'"

Cher did end up being cast in the role of Alexandra and co-starred in the hit film with actresses Susan Sarandon and Michelle Pfeiffer.