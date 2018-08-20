Marilyn Manson collapses on stage during live performance in Houston

Shock rocker Marilyn Manson had to cut his show in Houston, Texas short on Saturday after collapsing on stage in front of a nearly sold-out crowd.

The 49-year-old, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, was late taking the stage for his portion of a joint performance with fellow rocker Rob Zombie. According to the Houston Press, photographers were ushered out of the pit just prior to the show starting. They were told that Manson was feeling ill and therefore didn’t want his photo taken.

Manson reportedly exhibited some great showmanship, giving it his all for a majority of the set. However, he was low energy and appeared weak, often using the microphone stand for support. When he reached the end of his cover of “Sweet Dreams,” the star fell to his knees, eventually coming to rest on top of a speaker.

He was later ushered off stage, forcing Zombie to continue the night of rock 'n' roll.

“My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather. He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better”, Zombie told the crowd, according to Billboard.

Manson himself was able to take to Twitter later in the night to reveal that he ended up in the care of doctors and thanked the city for sticking with him. No cause for the rocker’s illness has been revealed, but rumors say it was a combination of food poisoning and heat exhaustion.

“Thanks Houston for being understanding. I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing,” he wrote.

This isn’t the first time that Manson was unable to fully perform on the “Twins of Evil” tour. The flu prevented him from a performance in Toronto in late July.

You can watch the moment Manson collapses on stage in the video below.