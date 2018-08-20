Expand / Collapse search
Farrah Abraham, adult film star, tones it down for VMAs

Sasha Savitsky
By | Fox News
Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.

Farrah Abraham arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York.  (AP)

Farrah Abraham was nearly unrecognizable at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night when the adult film star opted for a toned-down look.

Abraham, known for her wild and overly sexy ensembles, opted for a colorful, striped jumpsuit that was modest by reality star standards.

While she did manage to show off some cleavage, she was covered up otherwise.

Farrah Abraham is hardly recognizable as she shows off her plastic surgery at Star Magazine's Hollywood Rocks Event With Jason Derulo, held at The Argyle in Hollywood, CA. April 15, 2015 X17online.com

Farrah Abraham typically wears more revealing looks such as this white dress with a plunging neckline.  (X17online.com)

Perhaps she's turning over a new leaf after she pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two misdemeanors stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June.

The former "Teen Mom" star also brought along her daughter, Sophia, who walked the pink carpet with her mom.

Farrah Abraham, left, and Sophia Laurent Abraham arrive at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

 (Invision)

