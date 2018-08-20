Farrah Abraham, adult film star, tones it down for VMAs

Farrah Abraham was nearly unrecognizable at the MTV Video Music Awards Monday night when the adult film star opted for a toned-down look.

Abraham, known for her wild and overly sexy ensembles, opted for a colorful, striped jumpsuit that was modest by reality star standards.

While she did manage to show off some cleavage, she was covered up otherwise.

Perhaps she's turning over a new leaf after she pleaded not guilty earlier this month to two misdemeanors stemming from a scuffle with a Beverly Hills hotel security guard in June.

The former "Teen Mom" star also brought along her daughter, Sophia, who walked the pink carpet with her mom.