Charlie Sheen says he'll watch ex Denise Richards on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

Nothing warms your heart like seeing exes showing their support for each other!

Charlie Sheen attended Project Angel Food’s Angel Awards in LA on Saturday night where ET’s Lauren Zima was able to get his thoughts on his ex-wife Denise Richards landing a role on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Denise Richards and Mischa Barton Are Terrorized by a Haunted RV in 'The ToyBox' Trailer (Exclusive)

“I don’t really watch that show,” he admitted, before adding, “No, but I know it’s a really popular and good for her. I’m sure it’s going to be a ball, you know?”

At the awards show, Sheen, whose been largely out of the public eye in recent months, also revealed that his return to TV is also on the horizon.

Denise Richards Admits Her Kids Asked Her Not to Embarrass Them on 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'

“I’ve been reading a lot of stuff and meeting with a lot of people,” he explained. “So, it’s only a matter of time.”

He also took the time show share his passion for Angel Food, a charity that prepares and delivers meals for individuals battle life-threatening illnesses.

“It’s a fabulous organization,” he stated. “It’s been around 30 years and [delivers] 600,000 meals a year. Come lend a hand.”

ET recently spoke to Richards about joining "RHOBH."

“I am excited,” she said of the decision. “I'm a fan of the show, and I never saw myself [as] fancy enough to be one of the housewives but I thought, Why not? I've been through so much in my life and I've been very private about a lot of it and I thought, I'm in a really good place and that would be fun to be a part of the show.”

Denise Richards Admits That Social Pics of Her Boyfriend Embarrass Her Kids! (Exclusive)

She also added that she admires the show’s stars, whom she'll be joining, for their honesty and for supporting each other over the years.

“I think they're a great group of strong women and they have strong opinions and I love that," she noted. "I think, at the end of the day, they're very supportive of each other. No matter what kind of little conflict might go on, they might fight a little bit like sisters, but they still support each other and I love that.”