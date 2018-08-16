PETA calls for boycott of upcoming film 'Alpha' over allegations of slaughtering animals for props

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling for a boycott of the upcoming film “Alpha” following allegations that animals were slaughtered and skinned in order to accommodate the film’s shooting needs.

“Five sensitive bison lost their lives, all so that their bodies could be used as props in this wholly forgettable flick,” says PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange. “PETA is calling on the public to show Hollywood that cruelty to animals will not be tolerated by refusing to buy a ticket to ‘Alpha.’”

The Hollywood Reporter previously launched a 2016 investigation into the bisons' deaths as well as the shoot’s animal wrangler, John Scott. Despite being overseen by the American Humane Association, the bison were allegedly killed and Scott is believed to have given the order, which is a legal violation. However, the studio, which is conducting its own investigation into the matter, has documents stating that the bison were purchased from a meat-processing company already deceased.

"If we find that any deviation did indeed occur, we will consider all potential remedies, including rescuing five other bison who would have otherwise been slaughtered, by purchasing them for adoption by an animal sanctuary, along with any other actions involving other responsible parties that we feel are appropriate," the studio told THR in 2016.

The film, formerly titled “The Solutrean,” is directed by Albert Hughes and stars Kodi Smit-McPhee as a young boy during the Ice Age who is injured and left for dead by his tribe of hunters. He manages to befriend a wolf who was abandoned by his pack and the two use each other to survive in the harsh environment.

“Alpha” shot in Vancouver and is set to release on Aug. 17.