'Game of Thrones' Season 8 actress Nathalie Emmanuel teases 'minds blown' by finale

HBO’s smash-hit “Game of Thrones” still has a lot of ground to cover with its story with just six episodes left before the series finale. However, according to one star, those six episodes won’t disappoint.

Speaking with Hindustan Times in a recent interview about the final season, actress Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Missandei on the show, talked about wrapping up the many storylines on the show and teased a very satisfying conclusion.

“I think what we can expect from the final season of ‘GoT’ is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher,” she said. “There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense.”

While the star noted that the ending will satisfy fans, she stopped short of saying that people’s favorite characters will make it to the end with a smile on their face.

“There are so many characters and stories that haven’t found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people,” Emmanuel teased. “It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking.”

The star concluded: “I feel like people will have their mind blown when they watch the final one.”

Emmanuel isn’t the first actress from the famed series to tease a good finale. Emilia Clarke, who plays Daenerys Targaryen on the show, previously revealed that the finale took a personal toll on her emotions as she hopes her character doesn’t leave on a bad note with viewers.

Unfortunately, fans will have to continue to wait for the final six episodes of the beloved fantasy drama. HBO recently revealed that the eighth and final season of the show won’t drop until sometime in early 2019 despite Season 7 finishing its run in August 2017.