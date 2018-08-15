Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

Smashing Trump’s Walk of Fame star was ‘rightful’ act, suspect says after pleading not guilty

The man accused of vandalizing President Trump’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star in July entered a not guilty plea on Wednesday, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office said.

Austin Mikel Clay, 24, was charged earlier this month with one felony count of vandalism, the office said in an earlier news release

DONALD TRUMP’S HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME STAR DESTROYED WITH PICKAXE

“On July 25, Clay is accused of using a pickaxe to smash the star located on Hollywood Boulevard,” the office wrote, adding that he surrendered to authorities the next day after initially leaving the scene.

FILE - This Wednesday, July 25, 2018 file photo shows Donald Trump's vandalized star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. On Friday, Aug. 3, 2018, The Associated Press has found that stories circulating on the internet that the man arrested for destroying the star will lose his right to vote for the rest of his life, are untrue. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Austin Mikel Clay, 24 was charged earlier this month with one felony count of vandalism, the office said in an earlier news release.  (AP)

After his Wednesday court appearance, Clay told KABC he doesn’t feel that he should’ve faced charges “because what I did, I believe, was a rightful and just act.”

“I think that the repercussions of it were only positive," he said. "I only wanted to bring about positive political change."

His next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 21, the office tweeted.