Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's dad Thomas is starting a clothing line for men, half-sister says

Sasha Savitsky
By | Fox News
Meghan Markle's half-sister, Samantha, revealed on Twitter that their father, Thomas Markle, is creating a men's clothing line.

Meghan Markle's dad is working on a clothing line.

The Duchess of Sussex's half-sister, Samantha Grant, revealed on Twitter that their father, Thomas Markle, is working on a clothing line for men.

"So excited about my father’s new #clothing line for men!” Samantha wrote on her private Twitter account. "Will keep you posted!"

Samantha is the one who famously took the fall for helping her father stage paparazzi photos in the weeks leading up to Meghan's wedding to Prince Harry in May.

Grant did not provide any further details about Thomas' move into the fashion world. He previously worked as a lighting director in Hollywood.

Meghan Markle's estranged half sister is taking the blame for a series of "staged" paparazzi shot of their father ahead of the royal wedding. Samantha Grant said on Twitter she came up with the idea to have their father photographed in order to paint him in a positive light.

The news of his new venture comes days after he claimed to have "hung up" on his son-in-law during a phone conversation about the staged photos.

"Harry told me that I should never go to the press. That it would end in tears. He said, 'They will eat you alive,'" the 74-year-old told the Daily Mail.

Thomas claimed that Harry told him, "If you had listened to me this would never have happened."

To which Thomas replied before hanging up the phone, "Maybe it would be better for you guys if I was dead… then you could pretend to be sad."

