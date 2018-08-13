Kylie Jenner's pal speaks out, explains why she was rushed out of wild birthday party

The Instagram-famous friend of the Kardashians who was carried out of Kylie Jenner's 21st birthday party on a stretcher is speaking out about her health scare.

Australian model Tammy Hembrow, who has appeared in Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing line ads, was carried out of Jenner's soiree facedown on a stretcher with blackened feet and bruises on her face on Thursday.

"Firstly I want everyone to know that I'm OK," a visibly upset Hembrow said in a YouTube video. "So yeah, I pretty much collapsed. Honestly I'm already like super, super embarrassed about it."

The 24-year-old mom-of-two explained she was "running off pretty much 30 hours of no sleep" and was "struggling to stay awake" while having her hair and makeup done for Jenner's party.

"I've been trying to keep myself busy not really taking time to think about how I'm actually feeling," she shared adding that she has custody of her two kids "the majority of the time."

Hembrow also addressed the "nasty" comments she received from followers following her highly-publicized hospitalization.

"Another thing I wanted to bring up is people trolling or being nasty or making up things just for no good reason... I could never imagine attacking someone and judging someone for something like this," an emotional Hembrow said.

"You just never know what someone is going through, it's a reminder to be kind always. There are people who go through worse things than this at the end of the day."

Aside from the Hembrow's EMT-assisted exit from the event, the New York Post reported that Jenner's birthday was shut down by the cops for violating Los Angeles' 2 a.m. closing time policy.

But despite some of the evening's drama, Jenner and her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall, seemed to have a fabulous evening celebrating the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" stars all made bold fashion statements, clad in neon and glittery ensembles for Jenner's epic celebration.

Fox News' Morgan Evans contributed to this report.