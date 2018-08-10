Kylie Jenner celebrates 21st birthday with star-studded Hollywood bash

It's official. Kylie Jenner has just turned 21 and the reality star-turned-makeup mogul celebrated her big day with a big Hollywood bash.

On Thursday night, Jenner and her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney, Khloe and Kendall, stepped out in Los Angeles to celebrate the youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan turning 21.

BIRTHDAY BEHAVIOR! WERE ALL TURNING 21!! A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 10:48pm PDT

The "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" stars all made bold fashion statements clad in neon and glittery ensembles for Jenner's epic celebration.

Jenner and her family including her mother Kris and Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, celebrated the star's birthday evening with dinner at Craig's before partying at one of Hollywood's hottest nightclubs, Delilah's, which was adorned on the outside with hot pink tinsel for Jenner's exclusive birthday event.

The now 21-year-old, who is set to become the youngest self-made billionaire due to the growth and expansion of her Kylie Cosmetics beauty life, donned two outfits for her big day.

Jenner was first snapped in a bold, shoulder-padded, pink wrap dress accessorized with matching pumps. But later switched up her look, changing into a strapless glittery jumpsuit with pale pink heels. The makeup mogul also donned long blonde locks that were slicked back into a ponytail.

twenty one A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 9, 2018 at 11:05pm PDT

Inside the party equipped with a pink ball bit, live DJ, fake solo cups that read "Kylie's 21st," and a large mural of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family, celebrities such as Dave Chapelle, Nicki Minaj, Larsa Pippen, model Winnie Harlow and Jenner's father, Caitlin were all spotted celebrating the star's birthday.

Travis Scott and Kanye West joined their women at the bash as well, while NBA star Blake Griffin, who was previously linked to Kendall, and Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, were also spotted at the Hollywood soiree.