Kylie Jenner to release a video blog about her 'lip filler journey'

At the Kardashian household, the cameras are always rolling.

On Thursday, Kylie Jenner revealed on social media that she is working on a video blog about her infamous lips, and the fillers she recently decided to stop receiving.

Replying to a fan asking for updates on her latest video, the 20-year-old beauty mogul tweeted, “The vlog is just a whole mess & I’ve been the busiest I’ve everrrr been.” She added, “I’m editing myself. It’s about my whole lip filler journey. I hope it comes out soon.”

New mom Jenner shocked fans last month when she revealed that she is no longer cosmetically enhancing the pout that inspired her company, Kylie Cosmetics. The youngest Jenner has been using lip fillers since the age of 17, despite her family’s initial disapproval.

“My mom was super against it, but I begged her and begged her and she finally let me do it,” Jenner said in 2015.

Since then, the star has capitalized off of the attention with her famous Lip Kits, and is now close to becoming the youngest self-made billionaire ever thanks to her cosmetics empire.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.