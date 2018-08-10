Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck's divorce may be dismissed

Three years after announcing their separation and more than a year after filing for divorce, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are still legally married — and they may be that way for a while if they don’t act fast.

LA County Superior Court advised the couple that their divorce case may be delayed because they have yet to file and enter the final judgment, a document obtained by The Blast revealed.

“If you fail to take the appropriate steps in your case, the court may dismiss your case for delay in prosecution,” the document states.

It’s unclear what the hold up is.

Garner, 46, and Affleck, 45, were married for nearly 10 years before separating in 2015. Last year, following reports Garner had called off their divorce, Affleck finally moved out of the property the couple shared.

Shortly after, it was revealed that Affleck had moved on with “Saturday Night Live” producer Lindsay Shookus in July 2017.

The exes have an amicable relationship and are focused on co-parenting their daughters Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and son Samuel, 6.

“We are definitely a modern family. We’re doing really well,” Garner said previously. “It has to be [children first]. You have no choice. It has to be.”

Reps for Garner and Affleck did not immediately return requests for comment.

